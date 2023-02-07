JUST IN
Business Standard

Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 40.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.18% to Rs 760.78 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries rose 40.72% to Rs 45.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.18% to Rs 760.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 846.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales760.78846.98 -10 OPM %13.3310.29 -PBDT83.4671.71 16 PBT45.2732.17 41 NP45.2732.17 41

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:31 IST

