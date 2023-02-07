Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 40.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.18% to Rs 760.78 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries rose 40.72% to Rs 45.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.18% to Rs 760.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 846.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.760.78846.9813.3310.2983.4671.7145.2732.1745.2732.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)