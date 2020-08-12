JSL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.84% to Rs 8.54 croreNet profit of JSL Industries reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.84% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.5413.31 -36 OPM %8.784.96 -PBDT0.810.55 47 PBT0.510.15 240 NP0.40-0.05 LP
