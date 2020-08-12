NCC standalone net profit declines 79.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.12% to Rs 1178.77 crore

Net profit of NCC declined 79.18% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 81.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.12% to Rs 1178.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2187.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1178.772187.689.8112.1934.42165.76-11.08122.0616.9381.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)