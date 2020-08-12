JUST IN
NCC standalone net profit declines 79.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.12% to Rs 1178.77 crore

Net profit of NCC declined 79.18% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 81.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.12% to Rs 1178.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2187.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1178.772187.68 -46 OPM %9.8112.19 -PBDT34.42165.76 -79 PBT-11.08122.06 PL NP16.9381.32 -79

Wed, August 12 2020. 16:50 IST

