Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 71.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation declined 71.91% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.37% to Rs 318.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 551.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

