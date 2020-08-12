JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Specular Marketing & Financing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 71.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 42.37% to Rs 318.07 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation declined 71.91% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.37% to Rs 318.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 551.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales318.07551.89 -42 OPM %4.756.01 -PBDT15.2326.46 -42 PBT5.7718.89 -69 NP5.0517.98 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU