Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 71.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.37% to Rs 318.07 croreNet profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation declined 71.91% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.37% to Rs 318.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 551.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales318.07551.89 -42 OPM %4.756.01 -PBDT15.2326.46 -42 PBT5.7718.89 -69 NP5.0517.98 -72
