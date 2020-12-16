JSPL appoints Hemant Kumar as new CFO

Hemant Kumar was appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) with effect from Tuesday, 15 December 2020.

Hemant Kumar is an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce with a degree in B.Com (Hons.). He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India & Associate member of Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He has over 28 years of experience with leading industrial houses of India like Dalmia Cement, Jindal Saw, Hero Motors and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, the company announced post trading hours yesterday, 15 December 2020.

On a consolidated basis, JSPL's net loss stood at Rs 706.49 crore in Q2 September 2020 steeply higher from Rs 399.31 crore reported in Q2 September 2019. Net sales rose by 16.7% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 9,002.64 crore in Q2 September 2020.

JSPL has a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

Shares of JSPL were up 1.55% to Rs 277.15.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)