Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 223.28 points or 1.97% at 11575.39 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 4.15%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.03%),NMDC Ltd (up 3.52%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.21%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.78%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.78%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.29%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.85%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.23%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 321.63 or 0.7% at 46584.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.5 points or 0.67% at 13658.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 145 points or 0.82% at 17841.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.6 points or 0.78% at 5926.16.

On BSE,1642 shares were trading in green, 551 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

