Cipla launches Covid-19 diagnosis test kit

The drug major on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation for commercialisation of the rapid antigen test kits for Covid-19 in India from this week.

In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the rapid antigen detection test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation.

The test is a rapid point-of-care nasopharyngeal swab test that directly detects the presence or absence of coronavirus antigen in the patient's body, generating results within 15-20 minutes. Only authorised labs are permitted by ICMR to conduct the rapid antigen testing. The test will be marketed under the brand name 'CIPtest'.

CIPtest is a reliable high-performing kit that has been validated and approved by ICMR. It is found to have specificity and sensitivity of 98.09% and up to 75% respectively. The test is not only rapid with a quick turn-around time, but also enables easy interpretation of results without the need of any additional instrument. Cipla's expansive distribution network will help in ensuring supply of kits across the country.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on complex generics, and deepening its portfolio in the markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The drug major reported a 37.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 661.85 crore on 16.6% increase in net sales to Rs 4,972.58 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Shares of Cipla were up 0.36% at Rs 784.50. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 782.50 to Rs 788.50 so far during the day.

