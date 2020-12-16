Real Estate stocks gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 38.64 points or 1.69% at 2320.52 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 7.3%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.92%),Sobha Ltd (up 0.76%),DLF Ltd (up 0.75%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.66%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.64%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.59%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.29%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.08%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 321.63 or 0.7% at 46584.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.5 points or 0.67% at 13658.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 145 points or 0.82% at 17841.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.6 points or 0.78% at 5926.16.

On BSE,1642 shares were trading in green, 551 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

