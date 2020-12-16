Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 245.35 points or 1.19% at 20947.57 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 4.27%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.83%),Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 1.68%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.62%),MRF Ltd (up 1.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.5%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.08%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.06%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.98%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.91%).

On the other hand, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.44%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 321.63 or 0.7% at 46584.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.5 points or 0.67% at 13658.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 145 points or 0.82% at 17841.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.6 points or 0.78% at 5926.16.

On BSE,1642 shares were trading in green, 551 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)