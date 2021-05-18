JSPL gains after Sarda Mines buys stake

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) rose 2.14% to Rs 445.90 after Sarda Mines purchased 0.52% stake in the company via bulk deal on BSE yesterday (17 May 2021).

As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Sarda Mines purchased 52,74,600 shares, or 0.52% stake, of JSPL at an average price of Rs 431.62 per share.

JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

On a consolidated basis, JSPL's net profit surged 600% to Rs 2,139.28 crore on 74.8% jump in net sales to Rs 11,887.88 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

