Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 588.62 points or 3.08% at 19728.72 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 5.96%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.33%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.87%),NMDC Ltd (up 3.86%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.22%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.99%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.58%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.04%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.2%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 543.4 or 1.1% at 50124.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 171 points or 1.15% at 15094.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 249.59 points or 1.11% at 22808.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 87.4 points or 1.22% at 7253.78.

On BSE,1781 shares were trading in green, 596 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)