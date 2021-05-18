Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 53.04 points or 2.26% at 2396.17 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.79%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.77%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.4%),PTC India Ltd (up 3.03%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.37%), GE T&D India Ltd (up 1.98%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.95%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.77%), and CESC Ltd (up 1.7%).

On the other hand, BF Utilities Ltd (down 1.98%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.29%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.19%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 543.4 or 1.1% at 50124.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 171 points or 1.15% at 15094.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 249.59 points or 1.11% at 22808.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 87.4 points or 1.22% at 7253.78.

On BSE,1781 shares were trading in green, 596 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)