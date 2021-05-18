Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 72.98 points or 2.71% at 2765.13 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.79%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.77%),K E C International Ltd (up 2.41%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CESC Ltd (up 1.7%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.69%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.57%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.52%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.78%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.1%), turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 543.4 or 1.1% at 50124.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 171 points or 1.15% at 15094.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 249.59 points or 1.11% at 22808.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 87.4 points or 1.22% at 7253.78.

On BSE,1781 shares were trading in green, 596 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

