JSW Steel crude steel production jumps 9% (m-o-m) in July 2020

JSW Steel has achieved crude steel production of 12.46 lakh tonnes in July 2020 compared to 11.44 lakh tonnes in June 2020, recording a growth of 9%.

The average capacity utilization during the month of July was 83% as against 76% in June 2020.

The company achieved 17% growth in production of flat rolled products at 9.40 lakh tonnes and 46% growth in production of long rolled products at 2.40 lakh tonne in July 2020 over June 2020.

