JSW Steel crude steel production rises 5% YoY in August

JSW Steel said that its crude steel production rose 5% to 13.17 lakh tonnes in August 2020 from 12.53 lakh tonnes in August 2019.

Sequentially, the crude steel production increased 6% in August from 12.46 lakh tonnes in July 2020.

While the company's production of flat rolled products jumped 15% to 9.80 lakh tonnes, the production of long rolled products declined by 20% to 2.32 lakh tonnes in August 2020 over August 2019.

"The average capacity utilisation during the month of August 2020 was 88%, the steel maker said in a BSE filing made before market hours today.

JSW Steel fell 2.70% to Rs 273.55. It traded in the range of 272.60 and 276.50 so far.

The stock has surged 106.45% from its 52-week low of Rs 132.50 hit on 3 April 2020. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 296.65 on 14 February 2020.

JSW Steel is a flagship company of the JSW Group, an integrated steel manufacturer in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The steel major's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 582 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 1,008 crore in Q1 June 2019. Consolidated net sales slumped 41% to Rs 11,454 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Rs 19,407 crore in Q1 June 2019.

