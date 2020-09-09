Tejas Networks Ltd Surges 4.19%

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 11.05% over last one month compared to 5.79% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd gained 4.19% today to trade at Rs 70.85. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.58% to quote at 1222.71. The index is down 5.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, OnMobile Global Ltd increased 3.65% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 1.43% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 31.34 % over last one year compared to the 2.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 11.05% over last one month compared to 5.79% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 114.1 on 21 Nov 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 28.5 on 21 May 2020.

