JSW Steel Ltd slips for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 721.2, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 17901.15. The Sensex is at 60253.7, down 1.19%.JSW Steel Ltd has eased around 1.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6717.6, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

