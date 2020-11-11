JSW Steel records 7% growth in crude steel production in Oct

JSW Steel announced that crude Steel production for the month of October, 2020 was at 13.38 lakh tonnes showing a growth of 4% over Sep 2020 (MoM) and 7% over October 2019 (YoY).

The average capacity utilisation improved to 89% during the month of October 2020.

The production of flat rolled products rose 6% MoM to 9.76 lakh tonnes in October 2020 and remained flat on YoY basis. The production of long rolled products rose 2% MoM and 16% YoY to 3.01 lakh tonnes in October 2020.

