KPIT receives order from BMW Group

KPIT Technologies announced the signing of a large-scale order with BMW Group. The series order is spread over several years.
The combined powertrain coordination unit is designed to power the next generation power electronics architecture of BMW Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV's) and involves software development, integration, and maintenance.
The integrated charger unit is an onboard charger that is combined with the vehicle control unit.
MicroFuzzy, a KPIT group company, a specialist in vehicle electrification engineering along with KPIT's electric powertrain team will be at the forefront of executing this strategic software program and represents the first step for the BMW Group in establishing strategic software development partners for automotive software.
As part of the strategic collaboration, KPIT has been nominated as the single source software integration partner for the next generation 11KW combined charging electronics program powering the upcoming BEV's of BMW Group. MicroFuzzy and KPIT will perform the role of a strategic software partner and will be responsible for complete development, integration, validation and series software maintenance, to accelerate the technologies a future electric vehicle requires.
