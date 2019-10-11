JSW Steel records crude steel production of 3.84 million tons in Q2 FY'20

JSW Steel reported 3.84 million tons crude steel production in Q2FY'20 compared to 4.18 million tons in Q2FY'19, declining 8%.

Production of flat rolled products stood at 2.71 million tons in Q2FY'20 compared to 2.96 million tons in Q2FY'19, declining 8%. Production of long rolled products stood at 0.82 million tons in Q2FY'20 compared to 0.91 million tons in Q2FY'19, declining 9%.

The production was lower due to prolonged severe monsoon in general and fall in demand from Auto Sector in particular.

