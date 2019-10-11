JSW Steel records crude steel production of 3.84 million tons in Q2 FY'20

-
JSW Steel reported 3.84 million tons crude steel production in Q2FY'20 compared to 4.18 million tons in Q2FY'19, declining 8%.
Production of flat rolled products stood at 2.71 million tons in Q2FY'20 compared to 2.96 million tons in Q2FY'19, declining 8%. Production of long rolled products stood at 0.82 million tons in Q2FY'20 compared to 0.91 million tons in Q2FY'19, declining 9%.
The production was lower due to prolonged severe monsoon in general and fall in demand from Auto Sector in particular.
