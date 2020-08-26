M&M and REE Automotive sign MoU to establish strategic collaboration

To develop electric commercial vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra and REE Automotive have signed a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore development and manufacturing of electric commercial vehicles for global markets.

Such a strategic collaboration will leverage REE's revolutionary electric vehicle corner module and platform technology of integrating powertrain, suspension and steering components in the arch of a vehicle wheel. This coupled with Mahindra's well-established vehicle design, engineering, sourcing capability and manufacturing assets, is set to be a win-win strategic partnership for both companies.

The partnership will support REE's global customer need for 200,000-250,000 electric commercial vehicle units over a few years, including potential Mahindra's domestic and international volumes. Production would be scaled further to support additional volume in the global as well as Indian market.

REE's architecture will enhance Mahindra's capabilities in the electric vehicle sector. REE will leverage Mahindra's global presence and its unique volume flexibility capability as well as its engineering and product development expertise.

REE's transformational technology is designed for current and future e-mobility applications, including autonomous vehicles, and offers significant benefits in terms of weight, space and total body design flexibility. The scalability of the platform makes it ideal for any form of electric vehicle such as commercial vehicles, mid-duty delivery trucks, last mile delivery, passenger cars, taxis and shuttles.

