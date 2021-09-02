JSW Steel update on wholly owned subsidiary JSW Ohio

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel's unit signs agreement with Allegheny Technologies
JSW Steel completes acquisition of 26.45% stake in JSW Vallabh Tinpate
Nifty above 14,750 mark; metals shine
Board of JSW Steel to consider raising long term funds
Board of JSW Steel approves fund raising via QIP and rights issue
-
Jefferson County Port Authority to extend loan to JSW OhioJSW Steel announced that Jefferson County Port Authority, a port authority and a body corporate and politic organized and existing under the laws of the State of Ohio (Port Authority) has issued special, limited obligations bonds (the Bonds), the proceeds of which will be utilised for extending a loan (the Loan) to JSW Steel USA Ohio, Inc., incorporated under the laws of Ohio (the JSW Ohio), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of JSW Steel (the Company).
The Bonds issued are for an aggregate principal amount of $40,000,000 and have a coupon of 3.50% with a tenor of more than 30 years (maturity date of 01 December 2051).
The Company will provide a guarantee on behalf of JSW Ohio, which will be utilised to secure the repayment of the Bonds.
Moody's have assigned a rating of Ba2 to the Bonds.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU