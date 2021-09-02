Bajaj Electricals acquires majority stake in Nirlep

Bajaj Electricals announced that on 01 September 2021, as first tranche, has completed the acquisition of 79.85% equity share capital of Nirlep for a cash consideration of Rs 30.70 crore.

Further, the company has been called upon to purchase balance 19.78% equity shares in Nirlep as per the terms of the share purchase and shareholders agreement.

