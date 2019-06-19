Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions Chhukha Unit-1 in Bhutan

Bharat Heavy Electricals has commissioned Unit-1 of the 4x84 MW Chhukha hydro electric project (HEP) following complete renovation and modernization (R&M) of the generator.
Unit-3 of the same project, built on the Chhukha River, Bhutan, was earlier commissioned by BHEL, after successful R&M last year and has been running efficiently since.
With the commissioning of Unit-1, BHEL has successfully executed the R&M contract for 2 units (Units-1&3), thereby consolidating its position further in Bhutan and rising up to the expectations of the customer, Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC), Bhutan.
