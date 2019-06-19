JUST IN
Business Standard

Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions Chhukha Unit-1 in Bhutan

Capital Market 

Bharat Heavy Electricals has commissioned Unit-1 of the 4x84 MW Chhukha hydro electric project (HEP) following complete renovation and modernization (R&M) of the generator.

Unit-3 of the same project, built on the Chhukha River, Bhutan, was earlier commissioned by BHEL, after successful R&M last year and has been running efficiently since.

With the commissioning of Unit-1, BHEL has successfully executed the R&M contract for 2 units (Units-1&3), thereby consolidating its position further in Bhutan and rising up to the expectations of the customer, Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC), Bhutan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 15:35 IST

