Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions Chhukha Unit-1 in Bhutan

has commissioned Unit-1 of the 4x84 MW Chhukha hydro electric project (HEP) following complete renovation and modernization (R&M) of the generator.

Unit-3 of the same project, built on the Chhukha River, Bhutan, was earlier commissioned by BHEL, after successful R&M last year and has been running efficiently since.

With the commissioning of Unit-1, has successfully executed the R&M contract for 2 units (Units-1&3), thereby consolidating its position further in and rising up to the expectations of the customer, Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC),

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)