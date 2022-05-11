Kay Beauty ramps of its retail presence

Kay Beauty, India's first celebrity makeup brand by Indian Actor Katrina Kaif launched in partnership with the leading beauty destination- Nykaa, now announces the expansion of its omnichannel footprint to 100+ General Trade beauty stores and leading Modern Trade across the country. Within a short span of two years, the brand has successfully captured the hearts of customers on the Nykaa website & app, delivering to 1600+ cities and available in over 90 Nykaa stores pan-India. One of the top makeup brands on Nykaa, Kay Beauty has significantly grown since its launch in 2019, while securing wide consumer appreciation for its premium offering of high-performing, internationally sourced formulations.

Ramping up its retail presence for deeper market penetration across India, Kay Beauty products are now available in general trade stores, and modern trade formats such as Lifestyle. The first phase of the retail expansion has witnessed Kay Beauty's entry into beauty stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and soon after in Lucknow & Pune.

The national rollout of the General & Modern Trade stores will ensure a robust market presence for the brand across the North, South, and West regions with a view for wider outreach.

Kay Beauty has made its mark on the Indian consumer with products that bridge the gap between glamour and care. Built on the principle of #MakeupThatKares, each product has specific 'care' ingredients to nourish the skin, while at the same time delivering a long-wear, high-performance finish. The iconic brand, which recently celebrated its second anniversary has built a strong community and following among consumers, since its inception. In its two-year journey, the brand has initiated impactful conversations on its social media channel, championing inclusivity and diversity while steadily growing its on line community that today stands at 600K+ followers.

