Jubilant FoodWorks gains on foraying into biryani business

Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL) rose 1.63% to Rs 2,718.80 after the company said it has forayed into the biryani segment with a new brand 'Ekdum!' as part of its portfolio expansion.

Ekdum! will offer a selection of twenty different biryanis curated from various parts of India. It will also offer an extensive range of kebabs, curries, breads, desserts and beverages. Biryani prices will start from Rs 99. Customers can order from mobile app, mobile website and desktop website.

Ekdum! starts with three restaurants in Gurgaon for delivery, takeaway and dine-in, with more restaurants planned to open in NCR over the next few months.

Pratik Pota, CEO and whole-time director, Jubilant FoodWorks said, "With an extensive, curated range of high quality biryanis from across the country that are priced affordably, Ekdum! will help grow the category and add another engine of growth for JFL.

Shyam S Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks said, "In line with our strategy of portfolio expansion, we are delighted to introduce Ekdum!, our new venture in the Biryani category. We see strong potential in this segment and are confident that Ekdum!, with its sharp and differentiated proposition will create a strong position for itself in the market.

Jubilant Foodworks' consolidated net profit rose 3.8% to Rs 75.78 crore on 18.2% decrease in net sales to Rs 816.33 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Jubilant FoodWorks is India's largest food service company, with a network of 1,264 Domino's Pizza restaurants across 281 cities (as of 30 September 2020). The company has the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. At present, it operates in India, and through its subsidiary companies' in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The company has exclusive rights for developing and operating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in India and has 26 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants across 8 cities in India (as of 30 September 2020). The company has entered into the Chinese cuisine segment with its first owned restaurant brand, 'Hong's Kitchen' and has 5 Hong's Kitchen restaurants across 2 cities in India (as of 30 September 2020). The company has forayed into the ready-to-cook segment with a range of sauces, gravies and pastes under the newly launched brand, 'ChefBoss'.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)