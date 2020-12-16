Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Punjab National Bank, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 December 2020.

Punjab National Bank, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 December 2020.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd crashed 6.37% to Rs 9.85 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 34.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Punjab National Bank tumbled 6.17% to Rs 38.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 93.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd lost 4.95% to Rs 7.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd slipped 4.75% to Rs 32.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd fell 3.90% to Rs 1192. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5385 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3528 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)