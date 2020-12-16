Sical Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, DCM Ltd, Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd and Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 December 2020.

Sical Logistics Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 16.87 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd tumbled 9.16% to Rs 3.37. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 188.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 124.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCM Ltd crashed 6.93% to Rs 32.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20612 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35011 shares in the past one month.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd corrected 6.69% to Rs 17.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18639 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd plummeted 5.81% to Rs 375. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2067 shares in the past one month.

