Cabinet approves assistance of Rs 3,500 cr to sugarcane farmers

The decision will benefit the five crore sugarcane farmers as well as the five lakh workers employed in the sugar mills and related ancillary activities.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday (16 December 2020) approved assistance of about Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers.

Farmers sell their sugarcane to the sugar mills, however the farmers are not getting their dues from the sugar mill owners as they have surplus sugar stock. To address this concern, the government will be facilitating the evacuation of surplus sugar stock. This will enable payment of dues of the sugarcane farmers. The government will also incur about Rs 3,500 crore for this purpose, and this assistance would be directly credited into farmers' accounts on behalf of sugar mills against cane price dues and subsequent balance, if any, would be credited to mill's account.

Currently, there are close to five crore sugarcane farmers (Ganna Kisan) and their dependents in India. In addition to this, there are about five lakh workers employed in the sugar mills and ancillary activities; and their livelihood depends on the sugar industry.

This subsidy aims at covering expenses on marketing costs including handling, upgrading and other processing costs and costs of international and internal transport and freight charges on export of up to 60 LMT of sugar limited to Maximum Admissible Export Quota (MAEQ) allocated to sugar mills for sugar season 2020-21.

Rana Sugars (up 3.41%), Simbhaoli Sugars (up 3.01%), Shree Renuka Sugars (up 1.72%), E.I.D. Parry (India) (up 1.35%) and Sakthi Sugars (up 0.37%) were top gainers in sugar producing companies.

