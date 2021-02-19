Jubilant Foodworks Ltd soars 2.59%, up for fifth straight session

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is quoting at Rs 2977.55, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.12% in last one year as compared to a 24.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.27% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2977.55, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 15087.1. The Sensex is at 51239.42, down 0.17%. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd has risen around 5.93% in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2978, up 2.62% on the day. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is up 58.12% in last one year as compared to a 24.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.27% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 232.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

