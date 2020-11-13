Jubilant Foodworks Ltd spurts 6.41%

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is quoting at Rs 2489.25, up 6.41% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.41% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2489.25, up 6.41% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 12675.65. The Sensex is at 43283.62, down 0.17%. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd has risen around 7.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31240.2, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2499.6, up 6.62% on the day. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is up 54.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.41% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 205.52 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

