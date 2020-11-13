Emami Ltd soars 0.76%, rises for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 386.65, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.21% in last one year as compared to a 6.68% drop in NIFTY and a 0.41% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

Emami Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 386.65, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 12665.55. The Sensex is at 43308.76, down 0.11%. Emami Ltd has risen around 11.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31240.2, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 57.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

