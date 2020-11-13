Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 4.41%, rises for third straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 983.95, up 4.41% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 935.19% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% fall in NIFTY and a 0.4% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 983.95, up 4.41% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 12675.65. The Sensex is at 43283.62, down 0.17%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has added around 35.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15743.2, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

