Sharda Motor Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ebixcash World Money India Ltd, Lokesh Machines Ltd, Refex Industries Ltd and Rajratan Global Wire Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 November 2020.
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1257.3 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 545 shares in the past one month.
Ebixcash World Money India Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 432.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 460 shares in the past one month.
Lokesh Machines Ltd surged 16.91% to Rs 24.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1648 shares in the past one month.
Refex Industries Ltd jumped 11.67% to Rs 56.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46192 shares in the past one month.
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd rose 10.68% to Rs 398.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4997 shares in the past one month.
