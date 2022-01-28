Jubilant Ingrevia to mull interim dividend on Feb 1

Jubilant Ingrevia said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 1 February 2022, to consider declaration of interim dividend to the members of the company for the financial year 2021-22.

On the same day, the board will consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit stood at Rs 110.79 crore while total revenue from operations was at Rs 1,222.57 crore in Q2 September 2021.

Jubilant Ingrevia is a global integrated life science products and innovative solutions provider serving pharmaceutical, nutrition, agrochemical, consumer and industrial customers with customised products and solutions that are innovative, cost-effective and conforming to excellent quality standards.

The scrip fell 1.88% to end at Rs 537.50 on the BSE yesterday.

