Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Coforge Ltd and ABB India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2022.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 15.09% to Rs 2683.65 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 59758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5114 shares in the past one month.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd crashed 8.18% to Rs 4592.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14855 shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd tumbled 7.37% to Rs 1701.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10214 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd pared 6.97% to Rs 4449.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15112 shares in the past one month.

ABB India Ltd dropped 6.92% to Rs 2233.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20478 shares in the past one month.

