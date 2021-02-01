Jubilant Life Sciences renamed Jubilant Pharmova

-
-
Pursuant to scheme of demerger becoming effective on 01 February 2021Jubilant Life Sciences announced that the effective date of the scheme of demerger amongst HSB Corporate Consultants, Jubilant Stock Holding, SSB Consultants & Management Services, JCPL Life Science Ventures and Holdings, JSPL Life Science Services and Holdings, Jubilant Life Sciences and Jubilant Ingrevia and their respective shareholders and creditors. is 01 February 2021.
Further, the company has been renamed from Jubilant Life Sciences to 'Jubilant Pharmova' on issue of the Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies on 01 February 2021.
