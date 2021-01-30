Jubilant Pharma partially redeems 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2021 aggregating USD 100mn

Jubilant Life Sciences announced that on 29 January 2021, its subsidiary, Jubilant Pharma redeemed the principal amount of USD 100 million on pro-rata basis out of USD 300 million 4.875% Senior Notes due 2021 at a redemption price of 101.21875% together with the accrued interest till date.

JPL had made the first early redemption of USD 100 million in November 2019 and the outstanding amount of the Notes after the redemption of 29 January 2021 is USD 100 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)