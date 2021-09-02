Birlasoft achieves service expertise in JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business suite apps

Birlasoft announced that it has achieved Service Expertise in JD Edwards Applications to Oracle Cloud and Oracle E-Business Suite Applications to Oracle Cloud and also awarded the Cloud Service Provider (CSP) track status.

This achievement recognizes Birlasoft for delivering a superior customer experience through successful OCI implementations and services.

Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners that can deliver quality results and minimize risk for their specific needs as they adopt Oracle Cloud.

