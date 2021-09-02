Birlasoft achieves service expertise in JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business suite apps

-
ALSO READ
Birlasoft receives top honors at Oracle JD Edwards Partner Awards
Birlasoft achieves Advanced Consulting Partner status in AWS Partner Network
Wipro launches Zero Cost Transformation for migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Ramco Systems offers its Global Payroll solution on Oracle Cloud Marketplace
Wipro appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnership Lead
-
Birlasoft announced that it has achieved Service Expertise in JD Edwards Applications to Oracle Cloud and Oracle E-Business Suite Applications to Oracle Cloud and also awarded the Cloud Service Provider (CSP) track status.
This achievement recognizes Birlasoft for delivering a superior customer experience through successful OCI implementations and services.
Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners that can deliver quality results and minimize risk for their specific needs as they adopt Oracle Cloud.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU