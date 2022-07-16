Just Dial net loss widens to Rs 48 cr in Q1 FY23

On a consolidated basis, Just Dial reported a net loss of Rs 48.36 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with net loss of Rs 3.52 crore in Q1 FY22.

The loss was driven by other income which stood at Rs 60 crore for the quarter due to mark-to-market (MTM) losses on treasury portfolio owing to significant increase in bond yields (135-150 bps QoQ for 2-3 year AAA bonds) during the quarter.

Net sales was at Rs 185.60 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 as against Rs 165.41 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 12.2%. On a sequential basis, net sales rose 11.4% to Rs 185.60 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The company reported a pre tax loss of Rs 59.84 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a pre tax loss of Rs 4.39 crore recorded in Q1 FY21. Total expenditure rose 3.71% to Rs 185.45 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Adjusted operating EBITDA, excluding ESOP expenses, stood at Rs 11 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs -10 crore in Q1 FY22 and Rs -8 crore in Q4 FY22.

The company has ramped up hiring across critical functions such as technology, content, sales and marketing teams which has resulted in higher employee expenses. In sales department, headcount was up 4.2% QoQ. These investments should result in superior product offerings and higher monetization going forward, the company said.

Deferred Revenue stood at Rs 353.4 crore, up 4.5% QoQ and 15% YoY. Sequential growth in deferred revenue (led by 12.2% QoQ growth in Collections to Rs 200.9 crore) despite focus on monthly payment plans is encouraging.

Cash and Investments was at Rs 3,739.6 crore as on 30 June 2022 compared to Rs 1,533 crore as on 30 June 2021 and Rs 3,820.1 crore as on 31 March 2022.

Total Traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 147.9 million, up 19.1% YoY and 2.1% QoQ. 84.3% traffic originated on Mobile platforms, 11.3% on Desktop/ PC and 4.4% on our Voice platform.

Total Active Listings stood at 32.8 million as on 30 June 2022, an increase of 7.4% YoY and 2.8% QoQ. 907,228 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter. Out of total listings, 19.5 million listings were geocoded as on June 30, 2022, up 11.8% YoY. Total Images in listings stood at 122.5 million, up 15.1% YoY and up 4% QoQ.

Total Ratings & Reviews stood at 133.5 million at the end of quarter, up 11.3% YoY.

Active Paid Campaigns at the end of quarter stood at 483,690, up 10.5% YoY and 4.8% QoQ. Robust paid campaigns addition of 22,195 for the quarter was led by aggressive focus on selling monthly payment plans.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android & iOS), over the telephone (Voice, pan India number 88888-88888) and text (SMS). Justdial's latest version of JD App, is an all-in-one app, replete with features like map-aided search, live TV, videos, stock quotes, etc.

Shares of Just Dial rose 0.85% to close at Rs 577.80 on Friday, 15 July 2022.

