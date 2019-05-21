Just Dial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
J K Cements Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd and United Breweries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2019.
Just Dial Ltd spiked 7.95% to Rs 717.25 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.
J K Cements Ltd surged 7.55% to Rs 975.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1787 shares in the past one month.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd soared 5.26% to Rs 179. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jai Corp Ltd gained 5.14% to Rs 115.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.
United Breweries Ltd jumped 5.07% to Rs 1437.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 58071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17958 shares in the past one month.
