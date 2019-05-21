Tata Motors drops after weak Q4 result

lost 4.66% at Rs 181.15 at 09:32 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit dropped 47.42% to Rs 1117.48 crore on 4.28% fall in total income to Rs 87718.69 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 103.87 points, or 0.26% to 39,456.54

On the BSE, 10.93 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17.10 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 186.90 and hit a low of Rs 179.40 so far during the day.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, said the company's domestic business delivered a resilient performance in the face of challenging market conditions. The company has continued to step up pace of innovation, improved market shares as well as profitability. In JLR, the company is continuing to face challenges in which are addressing on priority.

is a leading global of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)