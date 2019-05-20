Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Ltd and Infotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2019.

crashed 6.33% to Rs 2574.15 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25377 shares in the past one month.

lost 5.13% to Rs 565.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17715 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 2.98% to Rs 361.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd shed 2.77% to Rs 96.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9563 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12590 shares in the past one month.

Infotech Ltd fell 1.77% to Rs 1758. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16581 shares in the past one month.

