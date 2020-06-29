Jyoti reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.79 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.82% to Rs 41.47 croreNet Loss of Jyoti reported to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.82% to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.71% to Rs 107.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.4755.16 -25 107.47169.80 -37 OPM %-9.14-1.60 --8.150.93 - PBDT-1.590.58 PL -5.973.88 PL PBT-3.94-1.92 -105 -14.84-5.63 -164 NP-2.79-2.89 3 -13.69-6.23 -120
