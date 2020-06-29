Jayaswal Neco Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 813.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.10% to Rs 799.29 crore

Net Loss of Jayaswal Neco Industries reported to Rs 813.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 135.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.10% to Rs 799.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 964.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1504.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 443.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.06% to Rs 3632.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4226.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

