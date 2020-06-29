Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.90% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.73% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.270.31 -13 1.221.18 3 OPM %33.3351.61 -53.2851.69 - PBDT0.150.15 0 0.790.74 7 PBT0.150.15 0 0.780.73 7 NP0.140.12 17 0.620.55 13
