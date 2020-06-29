Sambhaav Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.23% to Rs 12.08 croreNet loss of Sambhaav Media reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.23% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.13% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.62% to Rs 48.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.0814.25 -15 48.6942.48 15 OPM %-13.0822.81 -10.3318.46 - PBDT0.503.17 -84 6.798.19 -17 PBT-1.201.85 PL 0.163.57 -96 NP-0.581.08 PL 0.582.43 -76
