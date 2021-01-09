Tata Steel update on production and sales performance for Q3 FY21

Tata Steel India's crude steel production stood at 4.60 million tons in Q3 FY21 compared to 4.47 million tons in Q3 FY20 and 4.59 million tons in Q2 FY21.

Tata Steel Europe's crude steel production stood at 2.61 million tons in Q3 FY21 compared to 2.51 million tons in Q3 FY20 and 2.15 million tons in Q2 FY21.

Tata Steel India delivery volumes stood at 4.66 million tons in Q3 FY21 compared to 4.85 million tons in Q3 FY20 and 5.05 million tons in Q2 FY21. Tata Steel Europe delivery volumes stood at 2.11 million tons in Q3 FY21 compared to 2.35 million tons in Q3 FY20 and 2.27 million tons in Q2 FY21.

