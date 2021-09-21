K E C International secures orders worth Rs 1157 crore

K E C International has bagged new orders worth Rs 1157 crore as under:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders of Rs 663 crores for projects in the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

Railways: The business has secured orders of Rs 220 crores for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation in India.

Civil: The business has secured an order of Rs 173 crores for construction of a new airport terminal building and associated works in South India.

Cables: The business has secured orders of Rs 101 crores for various types of cables in India and overseas.

