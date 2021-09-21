Indiabulls Housing Finance update on public issue of NCDs

Issue oversubscribed by 4.04 times

Indiabulls Housing Finance announced that the Rs 200 crore base issue size of its public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures and Unsecured Subordinated Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) has been oversubscribed.

The issue has seen healthy demand in the Retail category of investors with a total collection of Rs 807.83 crore. The issue also saw good interest from its existing NCD investors.

Overall, this Tranche I Issue has seen interest from investors across series and tenures offering annual, monthly, and cumulative interest option.

Highlights of the issue:

- Base Issue oversubscribed by 4.04 times with a total collection of Rs 807.83 crore

- Retail category oversubscribed by 2.44 times (of the Base Issue Size) with a total collection of Rs 146.22 crore



- Almost 42% of the total issue size got subscribed for 3 year & 5 year tenure, as investors seek to subscribe for long term-Most of the monies have been raised at an effective annual yield of 8.35%

